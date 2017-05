Data News Awards for Excellence: wie wint waar?

Belgian Company Award for Excellence

EASI

Runner-ups: RealDolmen - Nextel

Cloud Innovator Award for Excellence

Google

Runner-ups: Microsoft - Salesforce

Customer Satisfaction Award for Excellence

Fujitsu .

. Runner-ups: RealDolmen - Tata Consultancy Services

Data Analytics Award for Excellence

SAS .

. Runner-ups: IBM - Dell-EMC

Datacenter Award for Excellence

Proximus .

. Runner-ups: LCL - InterXion

E-commerce Enabler Award for Excellence

Amazon

Runner-ups: Worldline - PayPal

HR Solutions Award for Excellence

AFAS

Runner-ups: Oracle - Harvey Nash - Workday - SD Worx

IoT Innovator Award for Excellence

Proximus

Runner-ups: Dell-ECM - Engie

Mobile Innovator Award for Excellence

Huawei

Runner-ups: Google - Samsung

Outsourcing Services Award for Excellence

Tata Consultancy Services

Runner-ups: RealDolmen - Econocom

Security Award for Excellence

Securelink

Runner-ups: F5 Networks - Checkpoint

Start-up Award for Excellence

Appiness

Runner-ups: Showpad - Teamleader

Storage Award for Excellence

HPE

Runner-ups: Netapp - Dell-EMC

Telecom Award for Excellence

Proximus

Runner-ups: Telenet - Orange

In de papieren versie van Data News van 12 mei geven we meer tekst en uitleg over de motivering van de jury. De foto's van de Data News Awards zijn vanaf vrijdagmiddag 12 mei te bekijken op www.datanews.be.